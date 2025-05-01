Which of the following descriptions best reflects the way that Generation Xers typically prefer to communicate in the workplace?
A
They primarily rely on formal memos and hierarchical channels for workplace communication.
B
They mostly use social media platforms for all professional communication.
C
They favor direct, informal communication and often prefer email or text over face-to-face meetings.
D
They prefer frequent in-person meetings and collaborative group discussions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of Generation X in the workplace, focusing on their communication preferences based on psychological and sociological research.
Step 2: Review the communication methods listed in the options: formal memos and hierarchical channels, social media platforms, direct informal communication (email or text), and frequent in-person meetings.
Step 3: Analyze Generation X's typical communication style, which tends to value efficiency, directness, and a balance between technology and personal interaction.
Step 4: Compare each option against these characteristics to identify which best matches Generation X's preference for communication.
Step 5: Conclude that Generation X generally favors direct, informal communication methods such as email or text over more formal or exclusively face-to-face methods.
