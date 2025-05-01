Which of the following is the best example of a strong situation as defined by psychologists?
A
A formal job interview where specific rules and expectations are clearly outlined
B
Browsing social media at home without any immediate social pressure
C
A casual conversation with a friend at a coffee shop
D
Walking alone in a park with no one else around
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a 'strong situation' in psychology: it refers to environments or contexts where behavior is highly constrained by clear rules, expectations, or social norms, leading to less variability in how people act.
Identify key characteristics of strong situations, such as clear guidelines, explicit expectations, and strong social pressures that limit individual differences in behavior.
Examine each option and evaluate whether it involves clear rules and expectations that strongly influence behavior.
Recognize that a formal job interview typically has specific rules and expectations, making it a strong situation because individuals are expected to behave in a certain way.
Contrast this with the other options, which involve more ambiguous or relaxed settings with fewer constraints, making them examples of weak situations where behavior is more variable.
