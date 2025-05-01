Which of the following statements about social skills training is true?
A
Social skills training discourages role-playing and practice in real-life situations.
B
Social skills training is often used to help individuals improve their interpersonal communication and relationship-building abilities.
C
Social skills training focuses exclusively on teaching academic skills.
D
Social skills training is only effective for children and not for adults.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of social skills training. It is a therapeutic approach designed to help individuals develop and improve their interpersonal communication and relationship-building abilities.
Step 2: Recognize that social skills training typically involves role-playing and practicing behaviors in real-life or simulated situations to enhance learning and application.
Step 3: Note that social skills training is not limited to academic skills; rather, it focuses on social interactions and communication rather than purely academic content.
Step 4: Acknowledge that social skills training can be effective for people of all ages, including both children and adults, as it targets fundamental social competencies.
Step 5: Based on these points, identify the true statement as the one that describes social skills training as a method to help individuals improve interpersonal communication and relationship-building abilities.
