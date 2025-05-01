Which of the following best describes the findings of cognitive psychology research regarding language use in animals such as chimpanzees?
A
Chimpanzees are unable to learn any form of symbolic communication or language-like behavior.
B
Chimpanzees can only mimic human speech sounds but cannot understand or use symbols meaningfully.
C
Chimpanzees can learn to use symbolic communication systems, demonstrating some aspects of language such as understanding symbols and basic grammar.
D
Chimpanzees can fully master human language, including complex grammar and abstract concepts.
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the core question, which asks about the findings of cognitive psychology research on language use in animals, specifically chimpanzees.
Step 2: Recall that cognitive psychology studies mental processes such as perception, memory, and language, including how non-human animals may use or understand language-like systems.
Step 3: Recognize that research has shown chimpanzees can learn symbolic communication systems, such as sign language or lexigrams, which involve using symbols to represent objects or concepts.
Step 4: Note that while chimpanzees demonstrate understanding of symbols and can use basic grammar-like structures, they do not fully master human language with its complex grammar and abstract concepts.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description is that chimpanzees can learn to use symbolic communication systems, showing some aspects of language use, but not full human language mastery.
