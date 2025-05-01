Which of the following psychologists is most closely associated with behaviorism?
A
Sigmund Freud
B
Carl Rogers
C
Jean Piaget
D
B. F. Skinner
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the core concept of behaviorism, which is a psychological approach that focuses on observable behaviors and the ways they can be learned or modified through interaction with the environment.
Review the contributions of each psychologist listed: Sigmund Freud is known for psychoanalysis, Carl Rogers for humanistic psychology, Jean Piaget for cognitive development, and B. F. Skinner for behaviorism.
Identify that B. F. Skinner is most closely associated with behaviorism because he developed the theory of operant conditioning, which explains how behavior is influenced by consequences such as reinforcement and punishment.
Recall that behaviorism emphasizes measurable and observable behavior rather than internal mental states, which aligns with Skinner's experimental work and theoretical contributions.
Conclude that among the options given, B. F. Skinner is the psychologist most closely linked to behaviorism.
Watch next
Master Behaviorism with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah