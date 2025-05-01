Cognitive psychology is the branch of psychology that focuses on the study of ________.
A
the influence of genetics on behavior
B
the impact of social environments on individual behavior
C
mental processes such as perception, memory, and problem-solving
D
the diagnosis and treatment of psychological disorders
Step 1: Understand the definition of cognitive psychology. It is a branch of psychology that studies internal mental processes.
Step 2: Identify key mental processes that cognitive psychology focuses on, such as perception, memory, and problem-solving.
Step 3: Differentiate cognitive psychology from other branches, such as behavioral genetics (influence of genetics), social psychology (impact of social environments), and clinical psychology (diagnosis and treatment of disorders).
Step 4: Recognize that cognitive psychology emphasizes how people acquire, process, and store information, which involves mental processes rather than external behaviors or biological factors.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct focus of cognitive psychology is on mental processes such as perception, memory, and problem-solving.
