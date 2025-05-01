In cognitive psychology, a person's understanding of the thoughts, beliefs, and intentions of other people is called:
A
Cognitive dissonance
B
Theory of mind
C
Classical conditioning
D
Procedural memory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the key concept being asked about, which is a person's understanding of the thoughts, beliefs, and intentions of other people.
Step 2: Review the definitions of each option: Cognitive dissonance refers to the mental discomfort from holding conflicting beliefs; Classical conditioning is a learning process involving associations between stimuli; Procedural memory is memory for how to perform tasks.
Step 3: Recognize that the concept describing understanding others' mental states is known as the Theory of Mind.
Step 4: Understand that Theory of Mind is a fundamental concept in cognitive psychology that explains how individuals attribute mental states to themselves and others.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct term for this understanding is Theory of Mind, distinguishing it from the other options.
