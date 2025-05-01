Which persuasive technique primarily appeals to logic and reasoning in cognitive psychology?
A
Logos
B
Ethos
C
Pathos
D
Priming
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that persuasive techniques in cognitive psychology often appeal to different aspects of human processing: logic, ethics, emotions, or subconscious cues.
Identify the meaning of each term: Ethos appeals to credibility or ethics, Pathos appeals to emotions, Logos appeals to logic and reasoning, and Priming involves subconscious influence through exposure to stimuli.
Recognize that the question asks for the technique that primarily appeals to logic and reasoning, which involves structured arguments and evidence.
Match the definitions to the options given, noting that Logos is the term traditionally used to describe appeals based on logic and reasoning.
Conclude that the persuasive technique appealing to logic and reasoning is Logos.
