Utilitarianism is sometimes considered to be a subset of which broader ethical theory?
A
Virtue ethics
B
Consequentialism
C
Relativism
D
Deontology
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key ethical theories mentioned: Virtue ethics focuses on character traits, Deontology emphasizes duties and rules, Relativism considers context-dependent morals, and Consequentialism judges actions by their outcomes.
Recognize that Utilitarianism is an ethical theory that evaluates the morality of actions based on their consequences, specifically aiming to maximize overall happiness or utility.
Identify that because Utilitarianism is concerned with the outcomes or consequences of actions, it falls under the broader category of Consequentialism, which is defined by this focus on consequences.
Compare Utilitarianism with other options: it is not primarily about character (Virtue ethics), not about fixed duties (Deontology), nor about cultural or situational context (Relativism).
Conclude that Utilitarianism is a subset of Consequentialism because it shares the fundamental principle of evaluating morality based on the results of actions.
