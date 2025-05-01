Which of the following theories is most widely endorsed by sport psychologists as the primary view of motivation in athletic performance?
A
Schachter-Singer Two-Factor Theory
B
James-Lange Theory
C
Self-Determination Theory
D
Cannon-Bard Theory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about motivation theories specifically endorsed by sport psychologists in relation to athletic performance.
Step 2: Recognize that the Schachter-Singer Two-Factor Theory, James-Lange Theory, and Cannon-Bard Theory are primarily theories of emotion, not motivation.
Step 3: Identify that the Self-Determination Theory (SDT) is a well-established theory in psychology that focuses on motivation, emphasizing intrinsic and extrinsic motivation and the fulfillment of basic psychological needs.
Step 4: Note that sport psychologists widely endorse Self-Determination Theory because it explains how athletes' motivation is influenced by autonomy, competence, and relatedness, which are critical for sustained athletic performance.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, Self-Determination Theory is the primary and most widely accepted theory of motivation in the context of sport psychology.
