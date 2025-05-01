According to Vygotsky's theory in cognitive psychology, children primarily construct knowledge through which of the following processes?
A
Passive absorption of information from the environment
B
Classical conditioning and reinforcement
C
Genetic inheritance and biological maturation
D
Social interaction with more knowledgeable others
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the core concept of Vygotsky's theory, which emphasizes the social nature of cognitive development in children.
Step 2: Recognize that Vygotsky proposed that children learn best through social interaction, especially with individuals who have more knowledge or skills (referred to as 'more knowledgeable others').
Step 3: Differentiate Vygotsky's approach from other learning processes such as passive absorption, classical conditioning, or purely biological maturation, which are not central to his theory.
Step 4: Identify that the key mechanism in Vygotsky's theory is the Zone of Proximal Development (ZPD), where learning occurs through guided interaction within a child's potential development range.
Step 5: Conclude that the primary process by which children construct knowledge according to Vygotsky is through social interaction with more knowledgeable others.
