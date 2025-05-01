Which of the following is NOT a common symptom of burnout?
A
Emotional exhaustion
B
Reduced sense of personal accomplishment
C
Increased energy and motivation
D
Depersonalization or cynicism
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of burnout. Burnout is a psychological syndrome that involves chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed. It typically manifests in three main symptoms: emotional exhaustion, depersonalization (or cynicism), and a reduced sense of personal accomplishment.
Step 2: Review each option in the context of burnout symptoms. Emotional exhaustion refers to feeling drained and fatigued by work demands, which is a core symptom of burnout.
Step 3: Consider depersonalization or cynicism, which involves developing a negative, detached attitude toward one's job or clients, another key symptom of burnout.
Step 4: Evaluate the reduced sense of personal accomplishment, which means feeling ineffective or lacking achievement at work, also a common symptom of burnout.
Step 5: Identify the option that does not fit these symptoms. Increased energy and motivation is contrary to the typical experience of burnout, as burnout usually involves decreased energy and motivation.
