Which of the following types of stress are you most likely to experience when you win a race?
A
Traumatic stress
B
Eustress
C
Distress
D
Chronic stress
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the different types of stress. Traumatic stress occurs after a severe, life-threatening event; distress is negative stress that causes anxiety or concern; chronic stress is long-term stress that persists over time; eustress is positive stress that can motivate and improve performance.
Step 2: Identify the nature of the event in the problem—winning a race is generally a positive and rewarding experience.
Step 3: Recognize that positive experiences that stimulate motivation and excitement are classified as eustress.
Step 4: Compare the options and eliminate those that involve negative or harmful stress responses (traumatic stress, distress, chronic stress).
Step 5: Conclude that the type of stress experienced when winning a race is eustress, as it is a positive form of stress that enhances performance and well-being.
