The social cognitive approach to personality has been criticized for which of the following?
A
Focusing exclusively on trait dimensions
B
Ignoring the role of environmental reinforcement
C
Underestimating the influence of unconscious motives and emotions
D
Overemphasizing biological factors in personality development
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the social cognitive approach to personality emphasizes the role of cognitive processes and social learning in shaping personality, focusing on how people interpret and respond to their environment.
Recognize that this approach does not focus exclusively on trait dimensions; instead, it looks at how behavior and personality are influenced by interactions between cognitive factors and environmental contexts.
Note that the social cognitive approach pays significant attention to environmental reinforcement, as it is central to learning and behavior patterns.
Identify that the main criticism is that this approach tends to underestimate the influence of unconscious motives and emotions, which are emphasized in other theories like psychoanalytic theory.
Understand that the approach does not overemphasize biological factors; rather, it focuses more on learned behaviors and cognitive processes rather than innate biological influences.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah