In cognitive psychology, thinking that our premonitions correlate with actual events is an example of which cognitive bias?
A
Anchoring bias
B
Illusory correlation
C
Availability heuristic
D
Confirmation bias
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of cognitive biases, which are systematic patterns of deviation from norm or rationality in judgment, often leading to perceptual distortion or illogical interpretation.
Step 2: Identify the key idea in the problem: believing that premonitions (or predictions) correlate with actual events, even when there is no real connection.
Step 3: Review the definitions of the given options: Anchoring bias involves relying too heavily on the first piece of information encountered; Availability heuristic is judging the likelihood of events based on how easily examples come to mind; Confirmation bias is the tendency to search for or interpret information in a way that confirms one’s preconceptions.
Step 4: Recognize that the belief in a correlation between premonitions and events, despite lack of evidence, fits the definition of Illusory correlation, which is perceiving a relationship between variables even when none exists.
Step 5: Conclude that the cognitive bias described in the problem is Illusory correlation, as it specifically refers to the false perception of a relationship between two unrelated events.
