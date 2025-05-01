Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
10. Developmental Psychology
Attachment
Struggling with Psychology?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT a fundamental part of Bowlby's attachment theory?
A
Attachment is an innate, biological system that evolved over time.
B
The attachment system becomes active in situations that are novel or frightening to the child.
C
The attachment system evolved to promote healthy moral development.
D
The attachment system evolved to promote infant safety and survival.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the core principles of Bowlby's attachment theory. Bowlby proposed that attachment is an innate, biological system that evolved to ensure the survival of infants by keeping them close to their caregivers.
Recognize that the attachment system is activated in situations where the child feels threatened, frightened, or encounters novel environments. This ensures the child seeks proximity to the caregiver for safety and comfort.
Identify the primary purpose of the attachment system according to Bowlby. It is designed to promote infant safety and survival, not necessarily to foster moral development.
Evaluate the options provided in the question. Look for the statement that does not align with Bowlby's core principles of attachment theory.
Conclude that the statement 'The attachment system evolved to promote healthy moral development' is NOT a fundamental part of Bowlby's attachment theory, as moral development is not the primary focus of the attachment system.
Watch next
Master History of Attachment with a bite sized video explanation from HannahStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice