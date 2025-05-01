Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
10. Developmental Psychology
Attachment
Struggling with Psychology?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Within the United States and similar cultures, which attachment stye is most commonly associated with the best social and emotional outcomes?
A
Secure attachment.
B
Avoidant attachment.
C
Ambivalent attachment.
D
Disorganized attachment.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of attachment styles: Attachment styles are patterns of bonding and emotional connection that develop between a child and their caregiver, which can influence social and emotional outcomes later in life.
Review the four attachment styles: Secure attachment (characterized by trust and comfort in relationships), Avoidant attachment (characterized by emotional distance and self-reliance), Ambivalent attachment (characterized by anxiety and clinginess), and Disorganized attachment (characterized by fear and confusion in relationships).
Identify the characteristics of secure attachment: Securely attached individuals tend to have healthy relationships, emotional regulation, and positive social interactions, which are associated with the best social and emotional outcomes.
Compare the other attachment styles: Avoidant attachment may lead to difficulties in forming close relationships, ambivalent attachment may result in anxiety and dependency, and disorganized attachment is often linked to trauma and inconsistent behavior.
Conclude that secure attachment is most commonly associated with the best social and emotional outcomes, as it fosters trust, emotional stability, and positive interpersonal relationships.
Watch next
Master History of Attachment with a bite sized video explanation from HannahStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice