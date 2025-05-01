Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
10. Developmental Psychology
Attachment
Multiple Choice
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
In addition to caregiving, both temperament and culture can impact attachment style.
A
True.
B
False: Child temperament can impact attachment style, but culture is irrelevant.
C
False: Culture can impact attachment style, but child temperament rarely has an effect.
D
False: Neither temperament nor culture have been associated with attachment style.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the concept of attachment style. Attachment style refers to the emotional bond formed between a child and their caregiver, which can influence relationships throughout life. It is shaped by various factors, including caregiving, temperament, and culture.
Step 2: Analyze the role of temperament. Temperament refers to a child's innate personality traits, such as emotional reactivity and self-regulation. Research shows that temperament can influence how a child interacts with their caregiver, which in turn can affect attachment style.
Step 3: Examine the role of culture. Culture shapes caregiving practices, values, and expectations, which can influence attachment styles. For example, some cultures emphasize independence, while others prioritize interdependence, leading to variations in attachment patterns.
Step 4: Evaluate the provided statements. The first statement ('True') aligns with research, as both temperament and culture are known to impact attachment style. The other statements ('False') contradict established findings in developmental psychology.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'True,' as both temperament and culture are relevant factors in shaping attachment style, supported by psychological research.
