Which of the following is true of negative reinforcers in operant conditioning?
A
Negative reinforcers decrease the likelihood of a behavior by presenting an unpleasant stimulus.
B
Negative reinforcers increase the likelihood of a behavior by removing an unpleasant stimulus.
C
Negative reinforcers are the same as punishments and always decrease behavior.
D
Negative reinforcers have no effect on the frequency of a behavior.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of operant conditioning, which involves learning through consequences that follow behavior, either increasing or decreasing the likelihood of that behavior occurring again.
Step 2: Define negative reinforcement specifically: it is a process where a behavior is strengthened because it results in the removal or avoidance of an unpleasant stimulus.
Step 3: Differentiate negative reinforcement from punishment. Negative reinforcement increases behavior by removing something unpleasant, whereas punishment decreases behavior by presenting an unpleasant consequence or removing a pleasant one.
Step 4: Analyze the options given in the problem by comparing them to the definition of negative reinforcement. Identify which statement correctly describes the effect of negative reinforcement on behavior.
Step 5: Conclude that the true statement about negative reinforcers is that they increase the likelihood of a behavior by removing an unpleasant stimulus, reinforcing the behavior through relief or avoidance.
