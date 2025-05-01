Which of the following measures the effects of reinforcements in operant conditioning?
A
Sensory threshold
B
Rate of response
C
Memory recall accuracy
D
Emotional valence
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of operant conditioning, which involves learning through consequences, specifically reinforcements and punishments that affect behavior.
Identify that reinforcements in operant conditioning are designed to increase the likelihood of a behavior occurring again.
Recognize that to measure the effects of reinforcements, we need to observe changes in behavior frequency or intensity.
Evaluate each option: Sensory threshold relates to perception, memory recall accuracy relates to memory, emotional valence relates to feelings, and rate of response relates to how often a behavior occurs.
Conclude that the 'rate of response' is the measure that directly reflects the effects of reinforcements by showing how frequently the behavior is performed after reinforcement.
