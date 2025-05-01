In the context of operant conditioning, which of the following best describes harmful reinforcers?
A
Stimuli that increase the likelihood of a behavior but have negative long-term consequences for the individual
B
Stimuli that are used to punish undesirable behavior immediately
C
Stimuli that decrease the likelihood of a behavior and are always unpleasant
D
Stimuli that have no effect on the frequency of a behavior
Step 1: Understand the concept of reinforcers in operant conditioning. Reinforcers are stimuli that increase the likelihood of a behavior occurring again in the future.
Step 2: Differentiate between positive and negative reinforcers. Positive reinforcers add a pleasant stimulus to increase behavior, while negative reinforcers remove an unpleasant stimulus to increase behavior.
Step 3: Recognize that harmful reinforcers are a special category where the stimulus increases behavior but leads to negative long-term consequences for the individual, despite the short-term increase in behavior.
Step 4: Contrast harmful reinforcers with punishers, which are stimuli intended to decrease the likelihood of a behavior, often immediately and unpleasantly.
Step 5: Conclude that harmful reinforcers are best described as stimuli that increase the likelihood of a behavior but have negative long-term consequences, distinguishing them from punishers and neutral stimuli.
