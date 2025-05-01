Which of the following statements best reflects a growth mindset in the context of cognitive psychology?
A
Success depends solely on innate talent.
B
Mistakes show that I am not smart enough.
C
I can improve my intelligence and abilities through effort and learning.
D
My intelligence is fixed and cannot be changed.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a growth mindset, which in cognitive psychology refers to the belief that intelligence and abilities can be developed through effort, learning, and persistence.
Identify statements that reflect a fixed mindset, which assumes that intelligence and abilities are innate and unchangeable, such as 'Success depends solely on innate talent' and 'My intelligence is fixed and cannot be changed.'
Recognize that negative self-assessments like 'Mistakes show that I am not smart enough' reflect a fixed mindset because they interpret errors as evidence of unchangeable limitations.
Compare each statement to the definition of a growth mindset, focusing on whether it emphasizes the potential for improvement through effort and learning.
Select the statement that explicitly expresses the belief in the ability to improve intelligence and abilities through effort and learning, which best reflects a growth mindset.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah