According to the James-Lange theory of emotion, one's physiological arousal:
A
Precedes and causes the subjective experience of emotion
B
Is a result of the cognitive interpretation of a situation
C
Is unrelated to the experience of emotion
D
Occurs simultaneously with the subjective experience of emotion
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the James-Lange theory of emotion, which proposes a specific sequence in how emotions are experienced. According to this theory, emotions arise from physiological responses to stimuli.
Step 2: Identify the key components in the theory: a stimulus causes a physiological arousal, and this arousal is then interpreted as a specific emotion.
Step 3: Recognize that, according to James-Lange, the physiological arousal happens first, before the subjective feeling of emotion is experienced.
Step 4: Compare this with other theories, such as the Cannon-Bard theory, which suggests that physiological arousal and emotional experience occur simultaneously, or the Schachter-Singer theory, which emphasizes cognitive interpretation.
Step 5: Conclude that the James-Lange theory specifically states that physiological arousal precedes and causes the subjective experience of emotion.
