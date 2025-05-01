According to Sternberg's Triangular Theory of Love, which of the following best describes the type of love typically found in a committed and romantic relationship?
A
Infatuation
B
Companionate love
C
Empty love
D
Consummate love
1
Step 1: Understand Sternberg's Triangular Theory of Love, which proposes that love can be understood through three components: intimacy, passion, and commitment.
Step 2: Define each component: intimacy refers to feelings of closeness and connectedness; passion involves physical attraction and romantic feelings; commitment is the decision to maintain the relationship over time.
Step 3: Identify the types of love based on combinations of these components: for example, infatuation is passion alone, companionate love is intimacy plus commitment, and empty love is commitment alone.
Step 4: Recognize that a committed and romantic relationship typically involves all three components—intimacy, passion, and commitment—simultaneously.
Step 5: Conclude that the type of love characterized by the presence of all three components is called consummate love, which best describes a committed and romantic relationship.
