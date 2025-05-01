Which psychological approach is most closely associated with a focus on conscious experiences and humans as individuals?
A
Cognitive psychology
B
Psychoanalysis
C
Behaviorism
D
Humanistic psychology
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key focus of each psychological approach listed: Cognitive psychology emphasizes mental processes like thinking and memory; Psychoanalysis focuses on unconscious motives and conflicts; Behaviorism centers on observable behaviors and their environmental determinants.
Understand that the question asks for the approach that highlights conscious experiences and views humans as unique individuals, which involves subjective experience and personal growth.
Recall that Humanistic psychology is known for its emphasis on conscious experience, free will, and the inherent goodness and individuality of people.
Compare the characteristics of Humanistic psychology with the other approaches to confirm it aligns best with the focus on conscious experiences and individuality.
Conclude that Humanistic psychology is the approach most closely associated with the focus described in the question.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah