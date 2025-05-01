Who proposed the social-cognitive perspective in cognitive psychology?
A
Jean Piaget
B
Albert Bandura
C
B.F. Skinner
D
Sigmund Freud
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the social-cognitive perspective in cognitive psychology focuses on how people learn by observing others and how cognitive processes influence behavior.
Recall key figures in psychology and their contributions: Jean Piaget is known for cognitive development theory, B.F. Skinner for behaviorism and operant conditioning, Sigmund Freud for psychoanalysis.
Identify Albert Bandura as the psychologist who proposed the social-cognitive perspective, emphasizing observational learning, modeling, and self-efficacy.
Recognize that Bandura's famous Bobo doll experiment demonstrated how children imitate aggressive behavior observed in adults, supporting the social-cognitive theory.
Conclude that Albert Bandura is the correct answer because he integrated cognitive processes with social learning, forming the basis of the social-cognitive perspective.
