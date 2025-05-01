Which of the following is a common consequence of stress?
A
Decreased risk of cardiovascular disease
B
Impaired immune system function
C
Enhanced emotional stability
D
Improved concentration and memory
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of stress and its physiological and psychological effects on the body. Stress triggers the body's 'fight or flight' response, releasing hormones like cortisol and adrenaline.
Step 2: Recognize that chronic or prolonged stress can have negative effects on various body systems, including the immune system, cardiovascular system, and cognitive functions.
Step 3: Evaluate each option by considering how stress typically affects the body: decreased risk of cardiovascular disease is unlikely because stress often increases cardiovascular risk; enhanced emotional stability is generally not a consequence of stress; improved concentration and memory are usually impaired under stress.
Step 4: Identify that impaired immune system function is a well-documented consequence of chronic stress, as stress hormones can suppress immune responses, making the body more vulnerable to illness.
Step 5: Conclude that among the given options, impaired immune system function is the common and scientifically supported consequence of stress.
