In the context of drug use, which of the following best describes how stress can influence substance abuse behaviors?
A
Stress has no significant impact on patterns of drug use or addiction.
B
Stress only affects substance abuse in individuals with a diagnosed mental disorder.
C
Stress can increase vulnerability to substance abuse by triggering coping mechanisms that involve drug use.
D
Stress always leads to a decrease in drug use due to heightened self-control.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the relationship between stress and substance abuse by recognizing that stress can act as a trigger for certain behaviors, including drug use.
Consider psychological theories that explain how individuals might use substances as a coping mechanism to manage or alleviate stress.
Evaluate the options by comparing them to established research findings, which show that stress often increases vulnerability to substance abuse rather than having no effect or always decreasing use.
Recognize that stress does not only affect individuals with diagnosed mental disorders but can influence a broader population by increasing the likelihood of turning to drugs as a coping strategy.
Conclude that the best description is that stress can increase vulnerability to substance abuse by triggering coping mechanisms involving drug use, as this aligns with psychological understanding of stress and addiction.
