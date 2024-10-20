Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders44m
- 15. Treatment47m
14. Psychological Disorders
Perspectives on Psychological Disorders
Struggling with Psychology?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following are examples of diathesis?
I. Particular thought patterns (ex: fixations on negative events)
II. Adverse childhood experiences.
III. Heightened activation of particular brain regions.
A
I & II.
B
I & III.
C
II & III.
D
I, II, & III
Watch next
Master Diathesis-Stress Model with a bite sized video explanation from HannahStart learning