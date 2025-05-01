Which of the following is an objective statement about psychology?
A
Psychologists always help people feel happier.
B
Psychology is the scientific study of behavior and mental processes.
C
Studying psychology makes you a better person.
D
Psychology is the most interesting subject in college.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between objective and subjective statements. Objective statements are based on facts and can be tested or verified, while subjective statements are based on personal opinions or feelings.
Step 2: Review each statement to determine if it is objective or subjective. For example, 'Psychologists always help people feel happier' is subjective because it expresses a generalization that may not be true in all cases.
Step 3: Identify the statement that defines psychology in a factual and measurable way. The statement 'Psychology is the scientific study of behavior and mental processes' is objective because it describes psychology as a scientific discipline.
Step 4: Recognize that statements like 'Studying psychology makes you a better person' and 'Psychology is the most interesting subject in college' are subjective because they reflect personal opinions or beliefs.
Step 5: Conclude that the objective statement about psychology is the one that defines it scientifically, which is 'Psychology is the scientific study of behavior and mental processes.'
