A classmate across the room yawns and then several other students yawn. This is an example of which social psychology concept?
A
Cognitive dissonance
B
Contagious behavior (social contagion)
C
Social facilitation
D
Group polarization
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key behavior described: a classmate yawns, and then several other students also yawn in response.
Recall the definitions of the given social psychology concepts: Cognitive dissonance involves discomfort from holding conflicting beliefs; Social facilitation refers to improved performance in the presence of others; Group polarization is the tendency for group discussion to strengthen the group's dominant viewpoint.
Understand that the behavior described involves the spread of a behavior (yawning) from one person to others without direct instruction or persuasion.
Recognize that this spread of behavior is an example of 'contagious behavior' or 'social contagion,' where behaviors, emotions, or ideas spread through a group like a contagion.
Conclude that the correct concept illustrated by the yawning example is contagious behavior (social contagion).
