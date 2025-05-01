Which of the following statements accurately describes bullying behavior according to the definition used in social psychology?
A
Bullying involves repeated aggressive behavior intended to harm or dominate another individual.
B
Bullying is an isolated disagreement among friends with no intent to harm.
C
Bullying refers exclusively to online arguments between strangers.
D
Bullying only occurs when there is a physical altercation between equals.
1
Step 1: Understand the core components of bullying behavior in social psychology, which typically include repetition, intent to harm or dominate, and an imbalance of power between the aggressor and the victim.
Step 2: Analyze each statement by checking if it includes these key components: repeated behavior, aggressive intent, and power imbalance.
Step 3: Evaluate the first statement: 'Bullying involves repeated aggressive behavior intended to harm or dominate another individual.' This matches the core components of bullying.
Step 4: Review the other statements to see if they lack any of the key components. For example, isolated disagreements lack repetition and intent to harm; online arguments may not always involve power imbalance; physical altercations between equals lack the power imbalance aspect.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement accurately describing bullying behavior is the one that includes repeated aggressive behavior with intent to harm or dominate, reflecting the accepted social psychology definition.
