In cognitive psychology, what is the availability heuristic?
A
A process of systematically evaluating all possible solutions before making a decision
B
A mental shortcut in which people estimate the likelihood of an event based on how easily examples come to mind
C
A tendency to seek out information that confirms one's preexisting beliefs
D
A strategy where people rely on the first piece of information encountered when making decisions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that the availability heuristic is a concept in cognitive psychology related to decision-making and judgment.
Step 2: Recognize that heuristics are mental shortcuts or rules of thumb that simplify decision-making processes.
Step 3: Identify that the availability heuristic specifically involves estimating the likelihood or frequency of an event based on how easily examples or instances of that event come to mind.
Step 4: Differentiate the availability heuristic from other cognitive biases or strategies, such as confirmation bias (seeking information that confirms beliefs) or anchoring (relying on the first piece of information).
Step 5: Conclude that the availability heuristic is best described as a mental shortcut where people judge the probability of events by the ease with which relevant examples are recalled.
