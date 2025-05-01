In cognitive psychology, a character who is based on a stereotype and is often predictable in his or her actions or motivations is best described as which of the following?
A
An antagonist
B
A stock character
C
A dynamic character
D
A protagonist
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the question. The question asks about a character in cognitive psychology who is based on a stereotype and whose actions or motivations are predictable.
Step 2: Define each option to clarify their meanings: An antagonist is typically the character opposing the protagonist; a dynamic character undergoes significant change; a protagonist is the main character; a stock character is a stereotypical character with predictable traits.
Step 3: Recognize that a character based on a stereotype and predictable in behavior aligns with the definition of a stock character.
Step 4: Eliminate options that do not fit the description: antagonists and protagonists refer to roles in a story, not necessarily stereotypical traits; dynamic characters change, so they are not predictable.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description for a stereotypical, predictable character is a stock character.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah