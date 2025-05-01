Why did interest in the 1990s increase regarding the possibility of creating false memories in psychological research?
A
Theories of emotion suggested that emotional states could prevent the formation of any false memories.
B
Concerns about the reliability of eyewitness testimony in legal cases led researchers to investigate how easily memories could be manipulated.
C
Researchers wanted to prove that all recovered memories in therapy were always accurate.
D
Advances in neuroimaging technology made it possible to directly observe memory formation in the brain.
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the 1990s in psychological research, particularly focusing on memory and its reliability.
Step 2: Recognize that during this period, there was growing concern about the accuracy of eyewitness testimony in legal settings, which raised questions about how memories could be influenced or distorted.
Step 3: Identify that this concern motivated researchers to explore the mechanisms behind memory formation and the potential for creating false memories, especially in situations involving suggestion or therapy.
Step 4: Note that this line of research was not primarily driven by advances in neuroimaging or theories of emotion, but rather by practical implications for the justice system and the reliability of recalled memories.
Step 5: Conclude that the increased interest was due to the need to understand memory malleability to improve legal outcomes and assess the validity of recovered memories.
