Which of the following is considered a component of a persuasive message according to psychological theories of emotion?
A
The emotional intelligence of the audience
B
The credibility of the source
C
The physical setting of the message delivery
D
The genetic predisposition of the communicator
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that persuasive messages in psychology often rely on key components that influence how the message is received and accepted by the audience.
Identify the main components typically involved in persuasion, such as the source of the message, the content of the message, and the audience characteristics.
Recognize that the credibility of the source is a crucial component because it affects the audience's trust and acceptance of the message, which is supported by theories like the Elaboration Likelihood Model and the Source Credibility Theory.
Note that while emotional intelligence of the audience, physical setting, and genetic predisposition of the communicator may influence communication broadly, they are not considered core components of a persuasive message itself in psychological theories of emotion.
Conclude that among the options, the credibility of the source is the component directly related to persuasive messaging according to psychological theories.
