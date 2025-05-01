According to theories of emotion, which character trait does Johnny most likely display when his mother comes to see him at the hospital?
A
Indifference
B
Attachment
C
Empathy
D
Aggression
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which involves theories of emotion and how they relate to character traits or emotional responses in social situations.
Step 2: Identify the key emotional response Johnny shows when his mother visits him in the hospital. Consider common emotional reactions to a loved one's presence in a stressful or vulnerable situation.
Step 3: Review the definitions of the given character traits: Indifference (lack of interest or concern), Attachment (emotional bond or connection), Empathy (ability to understand and share feelings), and Aggression (hostile or violent behavior).
Step 4: Analyze which trait best fits Johnny's likely emotional response to his mother's visit, focusing on the emotional bond and connection implied by the situation.
Step 5: Conclude that the character trait Johnny most likely displays is Attachment, as it reflects the emotional bond and positive connection to his mother during a difficult time.
