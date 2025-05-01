Feminist theory is considered an offshoot of conflict theory. What is a key similarity shared by both theories regarding their approach to understanding society and emotion?
A
Both theories argue that emotions are universally experienced in the same way across all cultures.
B
Both theories focus primarily on biological factors as the main determinants of emotion.
C
Both theories reject the influence of social structures on emotional development.
D
Both theories emphasize the role of power dynamics and social inequality in shaping emotional experiences.
Step 1: Understand the core premise of conflict theory, which focuses on how power dynamics and social inequalities influence various aspects of society, including emotions.
Step 2: Recognize that feminist theory, as an offshoot of conflict theory, also emphasizes power relations, particularly gender-based inequalities, and how these shape social experiences and emotions.
Step 3: Compare the options given by evaluating whether they align with the focus on social structures and power dynamics. For example, universal emotions or biological determinants do not align with the conflict perspective.
Step 4: Identify that both theories reject the idea that emotions are purely biological or universal, instead highlighting how social inequalities and power relations influence emotional experiences.
Step 5: Conclude that the key similarity is that both theories emphasize the role of power dynamics and social inequality in shaping emotional experiences, which is central to their approach to understanding society and emotion.
