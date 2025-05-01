Which of the following statements best reflects a concept from the theories of emotion regarding how names define and differentiate us?
A
Names only serve as labels and do not contribute to differentiation among individuals in emotional contexts.
B
Names are primarily determined by genetic inheritance and have little impact on emotional development.
C
Theories of emotion suggest that names have no effect on how individuals experience or express emotions.
D
Names can influence emotional responses by shaping self-identity and social perception.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that theories of emotion often explore how internal and external factors influence emotional experiences and expressions.
Recognize that names are more than just labels; they contribute to self-identity, which is a key factor in emotional development and social interactions.
Consider how self-identity shaped by names can affect emotional responses, as individuals may associate their names with personal and social meanings.
Acknowledge that social perception, influenced by names, can impact how others respond emotionally to an individual, which in turn affects that individual's emotional experiences.
Conclude that the statement 'Names can influence emotional responses by shaping self-identity and social perception' aligns with the understanding from theories of emotion about the role of identity and social context in emotional processes.
