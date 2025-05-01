Who among the following is most likely using the cognitive therapy technique of decatastrophizing?
A
A therapist analyzing a client's dreams to uncover unconscious conflicts
B
A therapist teaching a client relaxation techniques to reduce physical symptoms of anxiety
C
A therapist helping a client challenge their belief that failing one exam means they will never succeed in life
D
A therapist encouraging a client to express their emotions through art
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of decatastrophizing, which is a cognitive therapy technique aimed at helping clients challenge and reframe irrational, catastrophic thoughts by evaluating the realistic outcomes of a situation.
Step 2: Identify the key feature of decatastrophizing: it involves helping clients recognize that their worst fears or catastrophic predictions are unlikely or exaggerated, and guiding them to think more rationally about the consequences.
Step 3: Review each option and determine which one involves challenging irrational catastrophic thinking. For example, a therapist helping a client believe that failing one exam does not mean they will never succeed is directly addressing catastrophic thinking.
Step 4: Contrast this with other options: analyzing dreams relates to psychoanalysis, teaching relaxation techniques addresses physical symptoms, and encouraging emotional expression through art is more aligned with expressive therapies.
Step 5: Conclude that the option involving challenging the belief about failing an exam is the example of decatastrophizing, as it focuses on cognitive restructuring of catastrophic thoughts.
