Coefficient of Determination
Coefficient of Determination: Videos & Practice Problems
Coefficient of Determination
2
Problem
In a given dataset, you determine the value of the correlation coefficient to be . Find the coefficient of determination. What does this tell you about the explained variation of the data about the regression line? What about the unexplained variation?
A
Explained = 91.6%; Unexplained = 8.4%
B
Explained = 95.7%; Unexplained = 4.3%
C
Explained = 8.4%; Unexplained = 91.6%
D
Explained = 4.3%; Unexplained = 95.7%
3
Problem
A retail analyst is studying the relationship between the number of in-store promotional displays (x) and weekly sales revenue (y) at 12 store locations. Use the data below and a calculator to find the coefficient of determination.
A
0.0031
B
0.0016
C
0.9984
D
0.9969
