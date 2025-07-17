- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions: Videos & Practice Problems
In hypothesis testing for a population proportion, the process involves four key steps: formulating the null and alternative hypotheses, calculating the test statistic using the formula for the z-score, determining the p-value, and drawing a conclusion based on the comparison of the p-value with the significance level (α). For example, if a tech company claims a 90% pass rate and a sample shows only 86%, the analysis reveals insufficient evidence to reject the null hypothesis, indicating the pass rate may not be below 90%. Always ensure data is collected randomly and check conditions like np and nq being at least five.
Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions
Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions Example 1
Perform a 2-tailed hypothesis test for the true proportion of successes using the given values:
, , , & claim is
Because -value = 0.465 > 0.01, we FAIL TO REJECT . There is NOT ENOUGH evidence to suggest : ≠ 0.75
Because P-value = 0.465 > α= 0.01, we REJECT . There is ENOUGH evidence to suggest Ha: p ≠ 0.75
Because P-value = 0.233 > α= 0.01, we REJECT H0. There is ENOUGH evidence to suggest Ha: p ≠ 0.75
Because P-value = 0.233 > α= 0.01, we FAIL TO REJECT H0. There is NOT ENOUGH evidence to suggest Ha: p ≠ 0.75
Perform a 2-tailed hypothesis test for the true proportion of successes using the given values:
, , , & claim is
Because P-value = 0.00004 < α= 0.01, we FAIL TO REJECT H0. There is NOT ENOUGH evidence to suggest Ha: p ≠ 0.75
Because P-value = 0.00004 < α= 0.01, we REJECT H0. There is ENOUGH evidence to suggest Ha: p ≠ 0.75
Because P-value = 0.00008 < α= 0.01, we REJECT H0. There is ENOUGH evidence to suggest Ha: p ≠ 0.75
Because P-value = 0.00008 < α= 0.01, we FAIL TO REJECT H0. There is NOT ENOUGH evidence to suggest Ha: p ≠ 0.75
Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions Example 2
A local park claims that less than 15% of visitors litter. A random sample of 120 visitors finds that 25 litter. At the 0.05 significance level, test if the proportion of visitors who litter is greater than 15%.
Reject , we have enough evidence to suggest p >
Fail to reject H0, we do NOT have enough evidence to suggest p > .15
Here’s what students ask on this topic:
What are the steps involved in performing a hypothesis test for a population proportion?
Performing a hypothesis test for a population proportion involves four key steps:
- Formulate Hypotheses: Define the null hypothesis (H0) as the population proportion being equal to a specific value (e.g., H0: p = 0.9). The alternative hypothesis (Ha) represents what you are testing (e.g., Ha: p < 0.9).
- Calculate the Test Statistic: Use the formula for the z-score: , where p̂ is the sample proportion, p is the hypothesized proportion, and n is the sample size.
- Find the p-value: Determine the probability of observing a test statistic as extreme as the one calculated, based on the type of test (left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed).
- Draw a Conclusion: Compare the p-value to the significance level (α). If p-value ≤ α, reject H0. Otherwise, fail to reject H0.
These steps ensure a structured approach to hypothesis testing.
How do you calculate the z-score for a population proportion hypothesis test?
The z-score for a population proportion hypothesis test is calculated using the formula:
Here:
- p̂ is the sample proportion, calculated as x/n, where x is the number of successes and n is the sample size.
- p is the hypothesized population proportion under the null hypothesis.
- n is the sample size.
For example, if p̂ = 0.86, p = 0.9, and n = 200, the z-score would be:
Plugging in the values gives a z-score of approximately -1.89.
What is the significance of the p-value in hypothesis testing for proportions?
The p-value in hypothesis testing for proportions represents the probability of observing a test statistic as extreme as the one calculated, assuming the null hypothesis (H0) is true. It helps determine whether the sample data provides enough evidence to reject H0.
Key points:
- If the p-value ≤ significance level (α), reject H0. This suggests that the sample data provides sufficient evidence to support the alternative hypothesis (Ha).
- If the p-value > α, fail to reject H0. This indicates insufficient evidence to support Ha.
For example, if α = 0.01 and the p-value is 0.029, we fail to reject H0 because 0.029 > 0.01. This means there is not enough evidence to conclude that the population proportion differs from the hypothesized value.
What conditions must be met to perform a hypothesis test for a population proportion?
To perform a hypothesis test for a population proportion, the following conditions must be met:
- Random Sampling: The data must be collected from a random sample to ensure it is representative of the population.
- Sample Size: The sample size (n) should be large enough to satisfy the conditions n*p ≥ 5 and n*(1-p) ≥ 5, where p is the hypothesized population proportion. This ensures the sampling distribution of p̂ is approximately normal.
- Independence: Observations in the sample must be independent. This is typically satisfied if the sample size is less than 10% of the population size.
For example, if n = 200 and p = 0.9, n*p = 180 and n*(1-p) = 20, both of which are ≥ 5. Thus, the conditions are met, and the test can proceed.
How do you determine whether to use a left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed test in hypothesis testing for proportions?
The type of test (left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed) is determined by the alternative hypothesis (Ha):
- Left-tailed test: Use when Ha states that the population proportion is less than a specific value (e.g., Ha: p < 0.9).
- Right-tailed test: Use when Ha states that the population proportion is greater than a specific value (e.g., Ha: p > 0.9).
- Two-tailed test: Use when Ha states that the population proportion is not equal to a specific value (e.g., Ha: p ≠ 0.9).
The choice depends on the research question or claim being tested. For example, if testing whether a pass rate is below 90%, a left-tailed test is appropriate.