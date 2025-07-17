The z-score for a population proportion hypothesis test is calculated using the formula:

p ̂ - p p ( 1 - p ) n

Here:

p̂ is the sample proportion, calculated as x/n, where x is the number of successes and n is the sample size.

p is the hypothesized population proportion under the null hypothesis.

n is the sample size.

For example, if p̂ = 0.86, p = 0.9, and n = 200, the z-score would be:

0.86 - 0.9 0.9 ( 1 - 0.9 ) 200

Plugging in the values gives a z-score of approximately -1.89.