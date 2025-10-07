To find probabilities from z scores using Excel, the =NORM.S.DIST function is essential. This function applies to the standard normal distribution, which has a mean (μ) of 0 and a standard deviation (σ) of 1. When given a z score, this function calculates the cumulative probability, representing the probability that a value is less than the specified z score. The syntax is =NORM.S.DIST(z, TRUE) , where z is the z score, and the argument TRUE specifies that the cumulative distribution function (CDF) is used, returning the left-tail probability. For example, to find the probability that a z score is less than -1.5, you would use =NORM.S.DIST(-1.5, TRUE) , which yields approximately 0.07, indicating a 7% chance.

When dealing with a normal distribution that is not standard (i.e., where the mean and standard deviation differ from 0 and 1), Excel’s =NORM.DIST function is used. This function calculates the cumulative probability for any normal distribution with mean μ and standard deviation σ. The syntax is =NORM.DIST(x, μ, σ, TRUE) , where x is the value of interest, μ is the population mean, σ is the population standard deviation, and TRUE again specifies the cumulative distribution. This function returns the probability that a random variable is less than or equal to x, which corresponds to the left-tail probability under the normal curve.

For example, if the baking time for cookies is normally distributed with a mean of 11 minutes and a standard deviation of 0.76 minutes, to find the probability that a batch takes 10 minutes or less, you would use =NORM.DIST(10, 11, 0.76, TRUE) . This calculation results in approximately 0.09, meaning there is a 9% chance that a batch will bake in 10 minutes or less.

To find the probability of a value being greater than a certain number, such as the probability that baking time exceeds 12.5 minutes, the complement rule is applied. Since =NORM.DIST only calculates probabilities for values less than or equal to x, the probability of exceeding 12.5 minutes is found by subtracting the cumulative probability from 1. This is expressed as:

\[P(X > 12.5) = 1 - P(X \leq 12.5) = 1 - \text{NORM.DIST}(12.5, \mu, \sigma, \text{TRUE})\]

Using the example values, this becomes:

\[P(X > 12.5) = 1 - \text{NORM.DIST}(12.5, 11, 0.76, \text{TRUE}) \approx 1 - 0.98 = 0.02\]

This indicates a 2% chance that the baking time exceeds 12.5 minutes.