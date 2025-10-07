When constructing confidence intervals for population means, the margin of error (e) plays a crucial role in determining the width of the interval around the sample mean. Typically, the margin of error is calculated using the sample size (n), but in some cases, there is a restriction on how large the margin of error can be. This leads to the need to find the minimum sample size required to ensure the margin of error does not exceed a specified maximum.

The margin of error formula is given by:

\[ e = z_{\alpha/2} \times \frac{s}{\sqrt{n}} \]

where \( z_{\alpha/2} \) is the critical z-value for the desired confidence level, \( s \) is the sample standard deviation, and \( n \) is the sample size. Since the sample size \( n \) is in the denominator under the square root, increasing \( n \) decreases the margin of error. To find the minimum sample size for a given maximum margin of error, this formula can be rearranged to solve for \( n \):

\[ n = \left( \frac{z_{\alpha/2} \times s}{e} \right)^2 \]

It is important to note that the sample size must be a whole number, so if the calculation results in a decimal, always round up to the next whole number. This ensures the margin of error stays within the desired limit, as rounding down could lead to a margin of error that is too large.

For example, if a researcher wants to estimate the average daily exercise time of college students with a 95% confidence interval and a margin of error no greater than 3 minutes, and a previous study suggests the standard deviation is approximately 12 minutes, the minimum sample size can be calculated as follows. The critical z-value for a 95% confidence level is 1.96. Plugging these values into the formula:

\[ n = \left( \frac{1.96 \times 12}{3} \right)^2 = (7.84)^2 = 61.47 \]

Rounding up, the minimum sample size required is 62.

When the sample size is unknown, the degrees of freedom needed to find the t-critical value cannot be determined. In such cases, the z-critical value is used as an approximation, which is generally acceptable because the sample size tends to be large enough for the t-distribution to closely approximate the normal distribution.

In situations where the standard deviation is not known from prior studies, it can be estimated using the range rule of thumb:

\[ s \approx \frac{\text{Range}}{4} = \frac{\text{Maximum} - \text{Minimum}}{4} \]

This provides a reasonable estimate of the standard deviation based on the expected spread of the data.

Understanding how to calculate the minimum sample size for a given margin of error is essential for designing studies that achieve desired precision in estimating population means. This process involves manipulating the margin of error formula, applying critical values from the normal distribution, and making informed estimates of variability when necessary.