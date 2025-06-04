When conducting an ANOVA test to compare three means, rejecting the null hypothesis indicates that at least one mean is different, but it does not specify which one. To address this uncertainty, post hoc tests, such as the Tukey test, are employed. The Tukey test systematically compares pairs of means to identify specific differences among them. Although it may seem overwhelming due to the number of comparisons, the process is straightforward and involves repetitive steps similar to t-tests.

Before performing the Tukey test, it is essential to confirm that the ANOVA test has rejected the null hypothesis. For our example, we have study time data for grades 10, 11, and 12, each with a sample size of 10. After confirming the rejection of the null hypothesis, we set the significance level (alpha) to 0.05 and refer to the studentized range distribution (q table) to find the critical value. The degrees of freedom for the test is calculated as the total number of observations minus the number of groups, which in this case is 30 - 3 = 27. Using the q table, we find a critical value of 3.05.

In the Tukey test, each pair of means is tested against this critical value. The q statistic for each pair is calculated using the formula:

$$ q = \frac{\bar{X}_1 - \bar{X}_2}{\sqrt{\frac{MS_{error}}{n}}} $$

where \( \bar{X}_1 \) and \( \bar{X}_2 \) are the means of the two groups being compared, \( MS_{error} \) is the mean squares due to error from the ANOVA output, and \( n \) is the sample size of each group.

For the first pair (grades 10 and 11), the null hypothesis states that their means are equal. After calculating the q statistic, if it is less than the critical value, we fail to reject the null hypothesis, indicating no significant difference in study time between these grades. The same process is repeated for the next pairs (grades 11 and 12, and grades 10 and 12). In the final comparison, if the q statistic exceeds the critical value, we reject the null hypothesis, concluding that there is a significant difference in study time between those grades.

Through this systematic approach, the Tukey test provides clarity on which means differ, enhancing our understanding of the data and allowing for informed conclusions.