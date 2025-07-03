The standard normal distribution is characterized by a mean (μ) of zero and a standard deviation (σ) of one. However, in real-world scenarios, data often does not conform to this standard form. For instance, consider a situation where the mean commute time for a group of people is 20 minutes, with a standard deviation of 5 minutes. To analyze such nonstandard distributions, we can transform the data into a standard normal distribution using a specific formula.

The key to this transformation lies in the concept of the z-score, which quantifies how many standard deviations a data point is from the mean. The formula for calculating the z-score is given by:

\( z = \frac{x - \mu}{\sigma} \)

In this formula, \( x \) represents the value of interest, \( \mu \) is the mean, and \( \sigma \) is the standard deviation. For example, if we want to find the probability that a randomly selected person commutes for less than 10 minutes, we can substitute our values into the z-score formula. Here, \( x = 10 \), \( \mu = 20 \), and \( \sigma = 5 \). Plugging in these values, we calculate:

\( z = \frac{10 - 20}{5} = -2 \)

This z-score of -2 indicates that 10 minutes is two standard deviations below the mean of 20 minutes. To find the probability associated with this z-score, we can refer to a z-table or use a calculator. The area to the left of a z-score of -2 corresponds to a probability of approximately 0.023. This means that there is a 2.3% chance that a randomly selected person will have a commute time of less than 10 minutes.

In summary, when dealing with nonstandard normal distributions, the process involves transforming the data into z-scores using the formula provided. This allows us to apply the techniques learned for standard normal distributions to solve problems effectively.