- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
Goodness of Fit Test: Videos & Practice Problems
A gym owner wants to know if the gym has similar numbers of members across different age groups. The table shows the distribution of ages for members from a random survey. Write the null & alt. hypotheses to test the claim that the gym has equal numbers of members across all age groups.
H0: The # of members is the same for all age groups
Ha: The # of members is significantly different between the age groups
H0: The # of members is the same for all age groups
Ha: The # of members is significantly different for at least one of the age groups
H0: The # of members is significantly different for at least one of the age groups
Ha: The # of members is the same for all age groups
H0: The # of members is significantly different between the age groups
Ha: The # of members is the same for all age groups
A gym owner wants to know if the gym has similar numbers of members across different age groups. The table shows the distribution of ages for members from a random survey. Find the x2 statistic to test the claim that the gym has equal numbers of members of all age ranges.
0.92
0.46
0.08
0.54
A gym owner wants to know if the gym has similar numbers of members across different age groups. The table shows the distribution of ages for members from a random survey. Using x2 = 0.92 & α = 0.05, test the claim that the gym has equal numbers of members of all age ranges.
Because P-value > α, we REJECT H0. There is ENOUGH evidence that at the # of members is significantly different for at least one of the age groups at this gym. So the claimed dist. IS NOT a good fit.
Because P-value > α, we FAIL TO REJECT H0. There is NOT ENOUGH evidence that at the # of members is significantly different for at least one of the age groups at this gym. So the claimed dist. IS a good fit.
Because P-value < α, we REJECT H0. There is NOT ENOUGH evidence that at the # of members is significantly different for at least one of the age groups at this gym. So the claimed dist. IS NOT a good fit.
Because P-value < α, we FAIL TO REJECT H0. There is NOT ENOUGH evidence that at the # of members is significantly different for at least one of the age groups at this gym. So the claimed dist. IS a good fit.
A gym owner wants to know if the gym has similar numbers of members across different age groups. The table shows the distribution of ages for members from a random survey. Does this data set fit the criteria for a G.O.F. test?
Yes
No
More information is required.
Goodness of Fit Test Example 1
Goodness of Fit Test: Unequal Probabilities
A marketing associate for a supermarket chain wants to determine how many of each snack type to stock. According to previous market research, customers' preferences tend to follow the distribution in the table. If approximately 200 snack items are purchased in a day, what is the expected frequency of each snack type?
18, 11, 6, 8, 12
36, 21, 12, 8, 23
40, 40, 40, 40, 40
72, 42, 24, 16, 46