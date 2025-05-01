"Using Technology to Perform a Two-Way ANOVA Test In Exercises 15–18, use technology and the block design to perform a two-way ANOVA test. Use α=0.10. Interpret the results. Assume the samples are random and independent, the populations are normally distributed, and the population variances are equal.





[APPLET] Grade Point Average A study was conducted in which a sample of 24 high school students was asked to give their grade point average (GPA). The block design shows the GPAs of male and female students from four different age groups.





"