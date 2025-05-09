Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Two-Way ANOVA Two-way ANOVA is a statistical method used to determine the effect of two independent categorical variables on a continuous dependent variable. It assesses not only the individual impact of each factor but also the interaction between them. This technique helps in understanding how different groups compare and whether their means are significantly different.

F-Statistic The F-statistic is a ratio used in ANOVA to compare the variance between group means to the variance within the groups. A higher F-statistic indicates a greater disparity between the group means relative to the variability within the groups, suggesting that at least one group mean is significantly different from the others. It is crucial for determining the significance of the results.