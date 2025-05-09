Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Two-Way ANOVA Two-way ANOVA (Analysis of Variance) is a statistical method used to determine the effect of two independent categorical variables on a continuous dependent variable. It assesses not only the individual impact of each factor but also the interaction between them. In this case, the factors are handedness (right-handed vs. left-handed) and gender (male vs. female), and the dependent variable is the distance between pupils.

F-Statistic The F-statistic is a ratio used in ANOVA to compare the variance between group means to the variance within the groups. A higher F-statistic indicates a greater degree of variance between the groups relative to the variance within the groups, suggesting that at least one group mean is significantly different. In the provided results, the F-statistics for the interaction, row, and column variables help determine the significance of the effects.